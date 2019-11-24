Surf’s up! Advisories posted for most north, west and east shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A big northwest swell and an easterly swell generated by strong trade winds are making for an active day in the ocean around Hawaii.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a high surf advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui. This swell is expected to lower slowly Monday and Tuesday.
A high surf advisory also remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.
Surf is expected to peak at 12 to 16 feet for north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and 8 to 12 feet for the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.
East shore waves are forecast at 6 to 9 feet, with rough and choppy conditions.
Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, along with strong longshore and rip currents that can make swimming difficult and dangerous. Use caution and heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards.
