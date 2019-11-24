Prep teams punch their ticket to state title weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapa’a and Lahainaluna won their division state semi-finals match-ups to secure their place in the Division II state title game next weekend at Aloha Stadium.
Kapa’a (8-1-0) defeated the OIA Division II champions Kaimuki (10-3-0) on the Garden Isle 35-28.
The victory sends Kapa’a to their fourth Division III final game in five years.
Warriors running back Kahanu Davis led the way with 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The Lahainaluna Lunas (10-1-0) handled OIA Division II runner-ups Roosevelt (10-3-0) 35-0 behind a monster night from running back Joshua Tihada.
The senior running back ran 27 times for 162 yards and and one score to send Lahainaluna to their third consecutive title game.
With the Lunas and Warriors advancing the Division II crown will be decided by two outer island schools.
In Division I the Iolani Raiders (10-2-0) exacted its revenge on OIA Division I champions Moanalua (10-2-0) with a 35-9 beat-down over the Mennehune. Raiders running back Brock Hedani rushed for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Menehune offense struggled all evening to put points on the board.
The undefeated BIF champions Hilo Vikings (13-0) were victorious in their semi-final match-up against OIA Division I runner-ups Leilehua (10-3) 19-9.
Kyan Miyasato threw for 206 passing yards and two touchdowns to help the Vikings advance to the title game next weekend.
The Division II final will pit Lahainaluna (10-1-0) vs. Kapa’a (8-1-0), the Division I will feature Iolani (10-2-0) against Hilo (13-0).
