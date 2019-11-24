Police launch 2 attempted murder investigations after separate shootings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police confirm shots were fired in two separate incidents on Oahu Saturday. They are now investigating those cases as attempted murder.
According to police, one of the incidents happened around 11:50 p.m. in the Kalihi area.
Police say a 35-year-old man reported being kidnapped and shot at by two men. Details were limited on this case as police continue their investigation.
The victim was able to get away. EMS officials say they treated a 35-year-old man for serious injuries from a gunshot wound on La’a Lane in Kalihi.
At last check Sunday morning, no arrests were made. The suspects remained at-large.
Earlier in the day, police responded to what sources described as an apparent road rage incident in Nanakuli.
Around 3:30 p.m., sources said a 37-year-old man was traveling on Farrington Highway when he was cut off by an unidentified man.
Words were exchanged, sources said, and the suspect then fired a shot at the suspect’s vehicle and drove off. The bullet reportedly hit the passenger side door.
The victim drove to the Kapolei police station to report the incident. In this case, no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on either cases may call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or click here to submit a tip.
