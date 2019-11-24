NFL stars alongside the Trojans spread some holiday generosity in Mililani

MILILANI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A couple of former NFL stars spent the day with turkeys-in-hand at Mililani High School.
Marshawn Lynch and Maa Tanuvasa joined forces with some Trojan students to distribute turkeys and non-perishables to the community.
The event was organized in part through Lynch’s Fam1st Family Foundation. They also got a boost in donations from another local organization.
“He loves Hawaii. He loves coming out here. And before you knew it, he donated 200 turkeys. The Food Bank of Hawaii came, donated some canned goods,” Tanuvasa said.
Families drove through the efficient pickup system despite some rainy weather.
Donations were also collected at Friday night’s football game at Aloha Stadium between Mililani and St. Louis.
But that wasn’t the only turkey giveaway happening Saturday.
On Lanai, Lt. Governor Josh Green was on hand for the island’s annual Turkey Day event.
Lanai City Service and the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association donated 1,000 turkeys and 1,000 bags of rice to be distributed.
It was the 22nd year of the event.
