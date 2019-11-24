3 men, ages 16 to 20, killed in overnight crash on Kauai’s East Side

ANAHOLA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Three young men are dead after a crash in Anahola Saturday morning.
The names of the men killed have not yet been released, but Kauai officials said the driver was 20 years old and two of his passengers killed were 16.
“There are no words that can properly express the sorrow and emptiness that many of us feel about this morning’s heartbreaking tragedy that took the lives of three of our very own young men who had their whole lives ahead of them,” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said.
“Our entire island is mourning alongside the family and loved ones of these three young men. Our hearts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time,” Kawakami added.
A preliminary investigation showed the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 a.m. fronting the Whalers General Store.
They were heading south in a gray Toyota pickup truck. Officials say five people total were in the vehicle.
Officials say the truck was speeding down the highway when the driver crossed the center line and crashed into a guardrail. The truck then came to a rest upside down near the general store.
The driver, and two teenage passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
“I am terribly saddened by this devastating loss of life,” KPD Chief Todd Raybuck said. “The Kaua‘i Police Department offers its condolences and prayers to the family and friends affected by this tragedy. It is important for everyone in our community to work together towards healing and preventing future traffic accidents.”
Kuhio Highway was closed in both directions for roughly six hours Saturday morning. It was reopened around 6:20 a.m.
The families of the victims are being aided by volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.