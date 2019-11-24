Police: Man told not to drink beer on a city bus, punches driver

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police arrested a 21-year-old man Saturday for allegedly punching a city bus driver.
Police accused Sione Tonga of punching the bus driver in the Waipahu area around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.
Tonga got into it with the bus driver after police say he was told he couldn’t drink beer on the bus.
Tonga then allegedly punched the driver hurting the man, and fled the scene.
He was later located and arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Pahu Street near Farrington Highway. The 21-year-old faces various charges including interfering with the operator of a public transit vehicle and criminal contempt.
