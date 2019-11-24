Grandmother brutally assaulted in a violent Palolo home invasion

PALOLO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating a violent home invasion in the Palolo area.
They say two men broke into a house and brutally assaulted and bound a grandmother around 1:30 Friday afternoon. The victim’s young granddaughter was also home at the time.
Family members say the crooks broke in through a window and assaulted the woman.
Investigators say one of the men had a gun.
The suspects took some of the woman’s belongings which included jewelry and rifles, according to loved ones.
No arrests have been made so far.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.
