Fewer showers and easing trades to start the week

Strong trade winds and more showers will linger around Maui County and the Big Island, but drier conditions and lighter winds are expected statewide into Monday. There is a cold front that we’re tracking that will come in from the northwest, which will cause winds to becoming light southeasterlies by Monday and Tuesday. The front could stall near Kauai around mid-week, increasing the potential for rainfall and thunderstorms for the western end of the state Wednesday into the Thanksgiving Day holiday. We’ll keep you posted.