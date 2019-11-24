A Maui family shares their painful experience in hopes of ending drunk driving

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Maui police made an arrest Friday night at an impaired driving checkpoint in memory of a young woman who was killed earlier this year.
It was the first time that Everett and Charlene Brown visited the spot where their daughter, Hannah, died.
They were joined by supporters from the Maui Police Department, the Maui County Council, the prosecutor’s office and Mother Against Drunk Driving. The event will now become an annual holiday tradition.
“It was actually a lot better as far as my feelings and emotions. I felt a connection to Hannah while I was down there,” Hannah’s mother Charlene Brown said.
The 19-year-old died in June on Kuihelani Highway when police say a wrong-way driver -- who was suspected of being under the influence -- collided with the car she was riding in.
On Friday, police screened 120 vehicles at the Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Checkpoint.
“There was one citation issued for someone driving with a suspended license, one citation for no insurance. And there was an arrest for impaired driving and that person had an open container in the car,” Lt. William Hankins of MPD said.
The Brown family gave out goodie bags to sober drivers as they shared their painful message about the dangers of drinking and driving.
“There was a couple of cars that I did give the goodie bags to and they were touched by what we were doing, (they) cried,” father Everette Brown said. “Just that fact that they’re going to go home, tell somebody how they felt when they went through that.”
Authorities want to make sure that drivers are safe this holiday season.
“We are at 21 fatalities, 15 of which are alcohol or drug related. We are at about 75 percent alcohol/drug related fatalities in Maui County this year. It is way too high,” Hankins added.
