Wahine stay unbeaten at home with 62-50 win over UT San Antonio

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team kept up the strong start to the 2019 season, knocking off UT San Antonio on the opening day of the Bank of Hawai’i Classic, 62-50 on Friday afternoon.
Wahine head coach Laura Beeman acknowledged the ball movement as a pivotal reason for their success.
“We had a solid team win,” said Laura Beeman following the game. “I like it when we spread out the scoring, giving us multiple options on the floor, forcing the defense to spread thin. We came in and executed our game plan both offensively, as well as defensively.”
The Rainbow Wahine (3-1) improved to 2-0 at home this season, while moving to 10-3 all-time in the Bank of Hawai’i Classic. The loss gave the Roadrunners (3-2) just their second defeat of the season.
The Wahine got out to an early lead after the opening tip-off.
UH, got out to a 10-0 lead, and held UT San Antonnio to just two points in the first quarter.
However, the Roadrunners found their groove in quarter two, outscoring UH 19-15, but their run wasn’t enough to put them ahead as the Wahine still maintained a 27-21 lead going into the half.
Wahine junior forward Amy Atwel extended the UH lead to 41-36, to begin an 11-0 run putting the 'Bows up by double digits at 50-36 for their largest lead of the game, and the Wahine never looked back.
Multiple Wahine got in on the the scoring action as three players totaled double figures in the box score.
Junior center Lauren Rewers poured in 13 points in 26 minutes of action, while going a blazing 6-of-8 from the floor, while sophomore forward Myrrah Joseph also totaled 13 points an picked up eight rebounds.
The Bows 'will have an off day on Saturday and will be back in action on Sunday, when they host Texas Southern at 2:30 pm HT.
The game will be shown live on Spectrum Sports. TSU fell to Utah 61-52 prior to UH taking on UTSA.
