Wahine capture Big West crown on senior night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 18 University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team won the Big West Conference title outright with a three-set sweep over Long Beach State, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 on Friday night in front of a sold out Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawai’i improved to 24-3 overall and 14-2 in the Big West to capture their first title since 2016.
Outside hitters Mckenna Ross and Brooke Van Sickle led the way for the Wahine with nine kills a piece.
The title also marked the first Big West Conference regular season title under head coach Robyn Ah Mow.
"The girls played awesome,' said Ah Mow following the match. “I’m thankful to the fans for coming out and supporting our girls.”
Friday night’s title game also landed on Senior Night as the 'Bows honored five seniors— Bailey Choy, Norene Iosia, Rika Okino, Mckenna Ross, Kirsten Sibley.
UH’s win marked their ninth Big West title and fifth since rejoining the Big West in 2012. It is the Wahine’s 24th overall conference title (15 WAC regular season titles).
The Rainbow Wahine finished the season winning their last 11-straight matches an UH’s 24 win total is the most for Ah Mow in a season after earning 20 wins in 2017 and 18 victories last year.
It was the women’s volleyball team’s 15th sellout in the 25 year history of the Stan Sheriff Center and was the 'Bows first sellout since UH vs. UCLA on Sept. 7, 2013.
The Rainbow Wahine have a bye week coming up before finding out where they will play in the NCAA tournament first and second round. The NCAA selection show will be on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
