Vandals hit an Oahu BMX track, forcing its temporary closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state’s only BMX track has been shut down until further notice after a bout of vandalism and theft.
The owners and operators of Sandbox Hawaii BMX on Sand Island say suspects broke the windows of their offices and set their trailer on fire.
Volunteers found the damage on Thursday, including facilities doused in gasoline. A banner had been charred in a small fire that was set.
In addition to the vandalism, Sandbox Hawaii says their storage container was broken in to and multiple bikes were stolen.
“We always get back on our feet and get everybody back going again,” Toni Moniz of Sandbox Hawaii BMX said. “This is probably the worst thing that’s happened so far. Trying to set fire to our facility, it’s pretty sad. So unfortunately we sent out emails, texts saying we are ending season early.”
Moniz echoed the disappointment of the many riders who use their facilities.
“We’re here Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and have over 100 families racing from ages to 2 years old to pushing 60s, so its not just a certain age group, it’s for everybody and the disappointment goes throughout community,” Moniz added.
Sandbox Hawaii estimates damage at at least $4,000 but they are still in the process of recording inventory.
Moniz says they hope to reopen in January.
