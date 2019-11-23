Trial begins for 2 men accused of kidnapping, shooting a man several times

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Trial began Friday in a case involving a brutal series of crimes, and an amazing story of survival by a man shot several times.
Ranier Ines and Brandon Lafoga and are charged with conspiracy to kidnap and trying to kill Kele Stout in 2015.
The prosecutor told the jury Ines felt Stout disrespected him on the job.
“When he was shot in the face, it felt like lava. That’s how he can best describe it. It felt like lava in his mouth. He loses consciousness and he thought that he was dead,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Wilson Unga said in court.
At gunpoint, Ines allegedly made Stout drive to Nanakuli where he and Lafoga beat him, and Ines ordered Lafoga to kill him.
But left alone in his van after being shot several times, Stout recovered and managed to drive himself to safety.
Ines admits to kidnapping and beating Stout, but denies having anything to do with the shooting.
Defense attorney Megan Kau is representing Ines in court. She’s arguing Lafoga is the one who should carry more responsibility in the crime.
“Reprehensible, unforgivable, violent — and yes, Ranier takes him to that house, a second man arrives and they beat him,” Kau said.
“At the end of this trial we are going to ask you to hold Ranier responsible for that which he is responsible for — the actions that he took. Nothing more nothing less," she added.
Lafoga claims he was not involved. The trial is set to continue next week.
