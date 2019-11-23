Suspects arrested in a Maui robbery that was all caught on camera

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Maui police have reported the arrests of suspects tied to a smash-and-grab at a Maui shop over the weekend.
Their heist at the Central Maui Gold & Loan shop was caught on camera. Click here to see the video.
The suspects used an SUV to smash through the front of the store, but they were unable to break through the security gate. By the end of it, they made off with $34,000 worth of goods, and caused $15,000 worth in property damage.
Police arrested 33-year-old Keala Baker on Tuesday around 1 a.m. He was taken in by officers from the Wailuku patrol along with personnel from the Crime Reduction Unit and the Special Response Team.
Baker, who has no local address, was arrested for multiple warrants and was suspected of committing a number of criminal acts, police said.
He was arrested on four separate warrants in addition to various counts of drug promotion. He was also being investigated for burglary, vehicle crimes and theft.
Also arrested were Jacob Baylosis, 37, from Haiku; Kaulana Kualaau, a 30-year-old Haiku woman; and 39-year-old Nathaniel Nature.
Baylosis was arrested for his alleged involvement in the smash-and-grab. He’s also accused of hindering prosecution, firearm violations, and drug offenses.
Kualaau was arrested for three warrants and Nature is accused of hindering prosecution.
