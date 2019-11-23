Round up the family for the annual Wahiawa Community Santa Claus parade

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Over 40 floats and walking units will be taking part in this year’s Wahiawa Community and Business Association’s Santa Claus Parade.
The annual event is set to take place on Dec. 6. It runs through the heart of Wahiawa beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“The parade will proceed up California Avenue from Ka’ala Elementary School to the town center, where Santa will be available to visit with children. And of course, Santa’s elves will be passing out candy to the ‘good’ boys and girls along the parade route,” Parade Coordinator Marcia Sumile said.
The Leilehua High School marching band is among those participating.
President Keoni Ahlo adds, “The WCBA invites everyone in the Wahiawa area to come out, join the fun, and get in the Christmas spirit.”
For more information, click here.
The Wahiawa parade is one of many holiday events happening around the islands. One of the largest, the Honolulu City Lights, is set for Dec. 7.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.