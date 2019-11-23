$50,000 reward offered for information on Maui jewelry store heist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An armed man wearing a mask got away with $1 million in diamond jewelry from a Maui store, and now a $50,000 reward is being offered to help catch the crook.
The theft happened just after noon on Halloween at Greenleaf Diamonds on Front Street.
Police said the suspect was wearing a mask and what looks like a reaper’s costume.
Investigators said when the suspect entered the store, he pulled out a gun and demanded items from the jewelry case. He got away away with:
- A pink diamond worth $240,000;
- Diamond stud earrings valued at $378,000;
- and a platinum light pink pink diamond valued at $450,000.
Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, plus 10% of the cost of any merchandise recovered.
Anyone with information on the heist is asked to email Maui Detective Matthew Brown at matthew.brown@mpd.net.
