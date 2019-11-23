$50,000 reward offered for information on Maui jewelry store heist

Diamonds worth $1 million were stolen from a Maui jewelry store on Halloween. (Source: Maui police)
By HNN Staff | November 22, 2019 at 3:55 PM HST - Updated November 22 at 3:55 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An armed man wearing a mask got away with $1 million in diamond jewelry from a Maui store, and now a $50,000 reward is being offered to help catch the crook.

The theft happened just after noon on Halloween at Greenleaf Diamonds on Front Street.

This piece of jewelry was among the items stolen in a heist on Maui. (Source: Maui police)

Police said the suspect was wearing a mask and what looks like a reaper’s costume.

Investigators said when the suspect entered the store, he pulled out a gun and demanded items from the jewelry case. He got away away with:

  • A pink diamond worth $240,000;
  • Diamond stud earrings valued at $378,000;
  • and a platinum light pink pink diamond valued at $450,000.

Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, plus 10% of the cost of any merchandise recovered.

Anyone with information on the heist is asked to email Maui Detective Matthew Brown at matthew.brown@mpd.net.

