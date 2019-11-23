‘Makoa,’ a recently weaned monk seal pup, found dead

Makoa the monk seal was found dead on Oahu's North Shore. The cause of his death is unknown. (Source: HMAR)
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -NOAA officials say a male monk seal pup named Makoa has died.

He was found dead on Oahu’s North Shore the morning of Nov. 9.

Makoa, also tracked as RL36, was a recently weaned pup.

Experts were unable to determine the cause of death from the initial necropsy. They are now testing tissue samples. Because of the ongoing test, experts have not said if human interaction is suspected.

The pup’s mother is the monk seal known as “Honey Girl.”

“RL36 was born to well-known seal R5AY and was given his nickname, which means fearless or brave, by local elementary school children,” officials said.

Officials also recently released details on the death of another monk seal, RL76, who recently died.

