Kekaha man arrested, accused of stealing wallets at Kukui Grove

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 47-year-old Kekaha man has been arrested, suspected in two wallet snatchings at Kukui Grove.
Kauai officials say Steven Kyle Hookano was arrested late Friday afternoon. He was taken in on suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree theft.
Surveillance footage from Oct. 25 showed a man who officials say was Hookano closely following someone at Times Supermarket before grabbing their wallet and running toward the exit.
About a half an hour later, the same man was seen at Longs Drugs where a second victim reported the same thing happened to them.
Kauai police credit anonymous tips submitted to CrimeStoppers in helping identify and arrest the suspect.
“We appreciate the efforts of our officers, the community, and all involved. We also continue to encourage the community to remain vigilant with your belongings, keeping a close eye on them at all times, and to be aware of any suspicious activity while shopping,” Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said.
Hookano was released on Friday on $1,000 bail for one count of fourth-degree theft. He was released pending investigation on another charge.
The investigation is ongoing.
