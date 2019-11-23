HNN Forecast: Trade winds fade as a front inches closer

Some changes this holiday week! Trade winds will shift towards a more east to southeast direction and decrease in strength from Monday through Wednesday as the cold front stalls near Kauai. Another high pressure system will move into the region from the west on Friday allowing a return to breezy trade winds lasting through the weekend. On Wednesday and Thursday the global models show a cold front moving into Kauai. Expect scattered to numerous showers to develop along the stalling cold frontal band over Kauai County. The rest of the state remains on the drier side under the influence of an upper level ridge, with the exception of the eastern and southeastern slopes of the Big Island. There is a fair chance that portions of Oahu will see enhanced showers from prefrontal convergent shower bands during this time period.