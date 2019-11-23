Gusty winds, possible downpours and maybe a rumble or two

Hang on to your hats -- and umbrellas! Strong and gusty trade winds and a trough aloft will bring some rather wet and blustery weather to the island chain. A wind advisory remains in effect for most of Maui County and the Big Island, where winds will be strongest in downslope areas with gusts near 50 miles per hour possible. Thereʻs also an area of moisture racing in from the east that will increase the chances for rain, with brief downpours and isolated thunderstorms possible as well.