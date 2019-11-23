Crusaders and Red Raiders advance to Open Division title game

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kahuku Red Raiders (9-3) and St. Louis Crusaders (11-0) will add the newest chapter to one of prep football’s oldest rivalries next weekend, when the teams battle for the Open Division State title.
Big Red advanced to the title game rallying from a 10-7 halftime deficit to defeat a gritty Campbell Sabers (6-6) team 21-19, in the Open Division semi-final.
The Red Raiders leaned on workhorse running back Zealand Matagi who rushed for 133 yards and a a pair of touchdowns.
Sabers wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala capped a brilliant junior season with four catches for 54 yards, and a touchdown in the loss.
The St. Louis Crusaders (11-0) extended their winning streak to 38 games with a 35-0 win over the Mililani Trojans (8-5).
Crusaders quarterback Jayden De Laura led the way for the St. Louis offense throwing for a methodical 15-26 for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Wide receiver Roman Wilson tallied nine catches for 74 yards and two scores as the St. Louis defense didn’t allow the Trojans to muster a point, as the Trojans netted just 106 total yards for the game.
The Crusaders and Red Raiders title game will serve as the final match-up of a triple header taking place Nov. 29, at Aloha Stadium in which state champions from all three divisions will be crowned that evening.
