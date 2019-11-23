Complete with a Starbucks, Kapiolani Medical Center unveils new dining area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families and staff at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children will soon have a completely new space to gather and get a bite to eat.
The center recently unveiled the new Kobayashi and Kosasa Family Dining Room on the second floor of the Diamond Head Tower.
The redesigned and re-envisioned space space will officially open to the public on Nov. 26.
It features a 14,000-square-foot dining area with seating for up to 227 people; a keiki zone with an interactive LED floor; a Starbucks; phone charging stations and more. There are also a handful of new food service stations that will be stocked up with food from the 9,000-square-foot kitchen.
Family names Kobayashi and Kosasa are mounted on the dining room’s wall to honor the generous gift provided by the two families to help make the space possible. The families have long-lasting ties to the medical center.
“For the Kobayashi family, we really wanted something nice, not only for the doctors and nurses, but also for the patients and their families,” Bert Kobayashi, Kapiolani Donor, Founder and Senior Advisor of the Kobayashi Group, said.
“I agree, and we wanted to do something together because our families go way back,” added donor and physician Dr. Thomas Kosasa.
In the design of the space, sustainability and homage to the Hawaiian ahupua’a system is reflected in the artwork and elements.
“It’s amazing,” Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children CEO Martha Smith said. “It does not look like a cafeteria, which was my goal. We wanted a place where patients, families and staff could come and just get away.”
“We work in a very high-stress environment. We have very sick patients here, and it can be very tough sometimes,” she added. “So for them to have a place to gather, and talk with each other and have some time to break bread and have a little respite, was what the goal was to allow them to do that and I think we’ve accomplished that.”
