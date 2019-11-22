Wind advisory issued as forecasters predict gusts to 50 mph in some spots

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are urging residents to prepare for some blustery conditions Friday.
A wind advisory is in effect for much of the state from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Areas in the advisory include most of Oahu along with portions of the Big Island, Maui, and Molokai.
Forecasters said the state will see east winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. The National Weather Service said winds this strong could down trees and cause power outages.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.