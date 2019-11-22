5 surprising connections county legend Dolly Parton has to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new wave of media hype surrounding legendary country music star Dolly Parton.
She’s currently the focus of a popular podcast, “Dolly Parton’s America,” and recently co-hosted the CMA Awards.
ABC also produced a special about her, “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!,” and later this month NBC (KHNL-TV) will air ”Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry.”
Then in December, the Hallmark Channel premieres a “Countdown to Christmas” movie, “Christmas at Dollywood.”
The 73-year-old Parton, who’s been entertaining for nearly six decades, is also the subject of a new Netflix series called “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”
While these productions focus on the high notes and struggles of Parton’s incredible journey, you might not know these surprising connections Parton has to the Aloha State.
On Halloween night 1987, Parton opened a restaurant in Hawaii Kai called “Dolly Parton’s Dockside Plantation,” according to Honolulu Magazine.
For months, it was reportedly hard to get a reservation.
The food was said to have been “terrible," though, and the restaurant was short-lived.
As Midweek put it, a famous name on the sign does not assure restaurant success in Hawaii.
“Tour buses filled with fans would show up looking for Dolly only to be told that she was not available but lunch was,” the Midweek article said.
“To discourage further disappointments the name was quietly changed to DP’s Dockside Plantation. When that didn’t work, the sign was quietly changed to ‘For Lease.’”
Dolly Parton’s second television variety series, “Dolly,” had many segments that featured Hawaii.
Episode 16 was titled “My Hawaii” and aired in February of 1988.
It featured an adapted version of the show’s theme song “Hoedown Showdown.”
In the “My Hawaii” episode of “Dolly,” Parton said, “For hundreds of years Hawaiians have been pounding taro root into poi, it’s going to take me at least that long to acquire a taste for it.”
“I’d rather pound it then eat it," she said.
Check out the clip at 1:50 in the YouTube video below.
In the 1980s, Parton recorded with many local recording artists.
Thankfully, many of those little-known performances have been preserved online.
In this version of “Unchained Melody,” Parton combines her hit with a song written by Queen Kapiolani,
According to its property manager’s website, the “Banyan Tree Beach Estate” on Portlock Beach was originally known as the “Dolly Parton Estate” due to the entertainer’s purchase of the property and extensive remodeling of the home.
The booking website bnbdaily.com says the home rents for $1,600 a night.
Unfortunately, you won’t see Dolly strolling around the neighborhood. Parton sold the property some years back.
