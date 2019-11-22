In suit, Hawaii woman claims baby powder contaminated with asbestos made her sick

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island woman diagnosed with mesothelioma has sued Johnson & Johnson for selling baby powder she claims was contaminated with asbestos.
Attorneys for Jacqueline Becker filed the suit Thursday morning in Circuit Court.
Becker was diagnosed in February with mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer. Becker, an equestrian and show rider, regularly used Johnson & Johnson baby powder on her body and to care for her horses.
“It’s been a big, horrible experience,” Becker said.
She joins thousands of others around the country who are suing the company over its baby powder.
The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation to determine if Johnson & Johnson misled the public about asbestos risk in talc-based products. Asbestos is known to cause cancer.
And the main cause of pleural mesothelioma is asbestos, the American Cancer Society reports.
Last month, Johnson & Johnson issued a recall of 33,000 bottles of baby powder after FDA testing showed asbestos contamination in one of the bottles.
At the time, Johnson & Johnson said that "thousands of tests over the past 40 years repeatedly confirm that our consumer talc products do not contain asbestos.”
Becker moved to Hawaii in 1991 from Australia. A court date for the suit hasn’t yet been set.
This story will be updated.
