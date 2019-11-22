Sgt. Duke’s wife (his real-life sweetheart) returns to ‘Hawaii Five-0’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A familiar face returns to the screen in Friday night’s episode of “Hawaii Five-0.”
Hawaii actress and artist Laura Mellow is back as Sgt. Duke Lukela’s wife ― Nalani.
Something you might not know: For much of her life, Mellow battled epilepsy. Daily seizures started when she was 8 years old.
And medications didn’t help.
In 2005, though, she had two operations at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. She has not had a single seizure since.
She’s talking about her experiences in November for National Epilepsy Awareness Month.
It’s easy for Mellow to play Lukela’s better half. She and actor Dennis Chun are longtime sweethearts.
Catch “Hawaii Five-0” on Friday at 7 p.m. on KGMB.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.