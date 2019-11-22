Prominent former judge announces run for Honolulu city prosecutor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A prominent former judge is running to serve as Honolulu’s city prosecutor.
Steve Alm, 67, served as Hawaii’s top federal prosecutor before being appointed to the Circuit Court in 2001.
At a news conference to announce his run, he emphasized both his experience and the scandal in the city Prosecutor’s office that was exposed by a years-long federal investigation.
“This campaign is about restoring trust to the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said.
“The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is now in crisis. It has lost the faith and confidence of the people of Hawaii. This is no time for on-the-job training. There is too much at stake."
Alm also received the important endorsement of the statewide police union, SHOPO.
His opponents so far include two former prosecutors: Defense attorney Megan Kau and civil attorney RJ Brown.
