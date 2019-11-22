Philippine Airlines jet lands safely after engine ignites in flight

LOS ANGELES, CA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philippine Airlines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport after an engine caught fire Thursday.
The aircraft was seen spewing flames from one its engines shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue, a LAX spokesperson told CBSLA.
Flight 113 departed for Manila just after 11 a.m. and landed safely around noon.
There was no active fire or flames visible upon landing, officials said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.