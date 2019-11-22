HNN Forecast: Hang on! Gusty winds

Trade winds will strengthen Friday and will bring windy and showery weather through Saturday. Showers will be most prevalent over windward and mauka areas, with showers spilling over into leeward communities from time to time. The trades are expected to ease a bit next week and veer to the east-southeast as a trough of low pressure develops west of the state. Showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas next week, particularly Maui and the Big Island, with some afternoon and evening shower development possible over interior and leeward locales.
A northwest swell peaked Thursday and will slowly decline Friday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in place for all affected areas until 6 AM Friday. A reinforcing, moderate northwest swell will fill in this weekend for another round of advisory level surf for exposed shores. A smaller northwest swell is expected for the middle of next week.
As a result of the strong trades, east facing shores of most islands will see advisory level surf over the weekend.
Have a wonderful weekend filled with aloha.
