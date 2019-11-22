Hawaii’s largest prison doesn’t have an overcrowding issue — but that doesn’t mean it’s free of any others

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halawa Correctional Facility is the state’s largest prison.
It can hold 1,124 inmates.
Unlike several other correctional facilities around the state, Halawa does not have a problem with overcrowding.
Current capacity is 897.
Two inmates are assigned to every cell and every inmate has a bed.
"If they're not here, they go to school, they go to work, they go eat," said Acting Chief of Security Calvin Mock Jr.
Inmates who qualify have jobs at the facility.
"We have everything, we have automotive, we have laundry, commissary, maintenance, mechanics,” Mock Jr. said.
The money they earn can be used to buy goods from the prison store.
Inmates can also take classes online — even get their General Educational Development (GED) or college degree.
But just like any other correctional facility, HCF has its share of problems.
Halawa houses Hawaii’s most serious and violent offenders.
It is the only prison in the state that holds maximum security inmates.
“Fighting, promoting contraband, gang membership, recruiting. Those are all big challenges right now in prison,” said Mock Jr.
Some have to be put on suicide watch, while others need protective custody.
"They don't like child molesters. They don't want rapists. Believe me when I say they have their own rules and regulations inside," Mock Jr. said.
The facility is in the process of undergoing major security upgrades.
Work to replace the prison’s faulty locking system in the medium security housing wing has been completed.
About 250 inmates who were transferred to the mainland while work was being done were brought back on Tuesday.
In addition to the new electronic security locking system, the upgrade included new cameras.
“Cameras all over the place. It helps them, it helps us. You would be surprised how many inmates write me a note, ‘please check the camera on this date at this time for this incident,’” said Mock Jr.
