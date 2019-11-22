At least 12 homes evacuated as Maui firefighters battle wind-whipped brush fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters said at least a dozen homes in Kahikinui have been evacuated as they battle a brush fire fanned by strong winds.
The fire, first reported about 1:40 p.m., has grown to at least 300 acres.
Authorities said emergency officials are working to open a shelter for displaced residents.
Meanwhile, a portion of Piilani Highway that was closed in the area has since reopened.
This story will be updated.
