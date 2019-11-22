At least 12 homes evacuated as Maui firefighters battle wind-whipped brush fire

Firefighters are battling a brush fire on Maui. (Source: Maui Fire Department)
November 21, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters said at least a dozen homes in Kahikinui have been evacuated as they battle a brush fire fanned by strong winds.

The fire, first reported about 1:40 p.m., has grown to at least 300 acres.

Authorities said emergency officials are working to open a shelter for displaced residents.

Meanwhile, a portion of Piilani Highway that was closed in the area has since reopened.

