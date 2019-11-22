Bits of plastic in dough trigger voluntary recall of popular cheese crackers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check your snacks drawer: A limited voluntary recall has been issued for Cheese Nips in Hawaii.
The cheese crackers are being recalled because they could have bits of plastic in them from a dough scraper that got into the crackers during production.
The state Health Department said the recall is limited to the 11-ounce box of Cheese Nips with the retail UPC “0 44000 03453 5” and a use by date of May 18, 19 or 20.
To contact the company, call 1-844-366-1171.
