Bits of plastic in dough trigger voluntary recall of popular cheese crackers

Bits of plastic in dough trigger voluntary recall of popular cheese crackers
A limited voluntary recall of Cheese Nips has been issued. (Source: State Health Department)
By HNN Staff | November 21, 2019 at 4:53 PM HST - Updated November 21 at 4:53 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check your snacks drawer: A limited voluntary recall has been issued for Cheese Nips in Hawaii.

The cheese crackers are being recalled because they could have bits of plastic in them from a dough scraper that got into the crackers during production.

The state Health Department said the recall is limited to the 11-ounce box of Cheese Nips with the retail UPC “0 44000 03453 5” and a use by date of May 18, 19 or 20.

To contact the company, call 1-844-366-1171.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.