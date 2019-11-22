Adopt A Family: Engle family needs help getting a wheelchair, accessible car

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kehau Engle just started a two-year graduate program in social work at UH so balancing school, two jobs and four children is a challenge.
"It's really busy. I work part time. I work during the day and I go to school at night so I don't get to see my kids as much now," she said.
Her oldest,16-year-old Caleb, nearly drowned in a pool when he was 3-years-old. He needs constant care and will have back surgery next year.
Engle says he needs a collapsible wheelchair because it's difficult to get around in his stroller.
"In this it's really hard. I had a regular wheel chair, but because his scoliosis got really bad, it's hard to even put him in there now,"
Engle worries about getting gifts for her family because the bills have been high. Her van has a ramp for Caleb, but the car is so old and rundown, she keeps spending money to fix it.
"The one thing I need to do is get a new car. I have a ramp van right now, but I've been putting a lot of money into fixing it. I'd like to trade it in for another car because I need it for him," said Engle.
13-year-old Machaiah is hoping for weights so he can work out while 6-year-old Jonah and 8-year-old Sirai are wishing for tablets. For herself, Engle wants just wants something priceless, more precious time with her family.
“On weekends, I try to use the time to really focus on my kids. No school work, no homework, just focusing on them,” she said.
