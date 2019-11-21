Trade Winds Return, Box Jellyfish In The Waters & Big Surf North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The air mass will stabilize starting today with some sunshine and trade winds building back in but showers riding in with the winds. Trades will be breezy today through the weekend. The upper low will move northeast of the state and will be replaced by more stable zonal flow aloft.
Trade winds strengthening as the surface trough weakens and a new surface high builds in north of the area. 50% chance of rain on Kauai and O'ahu, 20% for Maui County and 70% for Hilo.
Box Jellyfish in the waters are in the waters on the South facing shorelines
Caution: Waves could approach the 25-foot threshold for north facing shores. Only head out into the waters if you are an experienced waterperson. Check with lifeguards first.
High Surf Warning in effect for Niihau, Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Ko’olau until 6pm tonight.
High Surf Advisory Surf in effect for Molokai, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakala, Kona until 6am Friday.
Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaiian Waters until 6pm Friday.
