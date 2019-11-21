Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Makakilo

MAKAKILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Makakilo late Wednesday.
It happened at about 6:50 p.m.
According to police, a 39-year-old pedestrian was crossing Makakilo Drive, south of Palailai Street, when she was struck by what witnesses described as a dark-colored truck.
Police said the driver fled the scene.
The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
She was not in a marked crosswalk, authorities said.
The truck is described as having white letterings and utility compartments on the side.
This is the 46th traffic death on Oahu this year compared to 56 in 2018.
This comes just a day after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Maui. Police have not yet located the vehicle involved.
