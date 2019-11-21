Pedestrian critically injured in Makakilo crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 39-year-old pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday night while trying to cross Makakilo Drive.
Paramedics responded to the scene about 7 p.m.
A spokeswoman said the pedestrian, a woman, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Also Wednesday, a 55-year-old moped rider was critically injured after he apparently lost control and hit the pavement.
The moped rider was traveling east on a bike path behind Leeward Community College when the crash happened.
Police said he suffered injuries to his head.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
