No. 18 Wahine aim for Big West title on senior night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 18 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (22-3, 12-2 Big West) will put its nine-match win streak on the line as it hosts its final two regular season matches this week against CSUN (12-15, 7-8 Big West) and Long Beach State (12-15, 9-6 Big West).
The Rainbow Wahine will take on the Matadors on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m. followed by The Beach on “Senior Night”, Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m.
The Wahine will need to win both games to capture the Big West regular season title.
Having taken part in senior night herself personally, UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow know’s that emotions typically run high on a night in which the team is surrounded by friends and family.
However Ah Mow believes this year’s team has the leadership to contain their emotions.
“They’ve been waiting for this moment,” said Ah Mow on Tuesday in Manoa. “These seniors they’ve grown a lot and I think when their family comes in they know they have attend their families plus make sure that their senior week goes well.”
The program will bid Aloha to seniors Bailey Choy, Kirsten Sibley, Norene Iosia, Rika Okino and McKenna Ross after their match against Long Beach State.
Senior setter and outside hitter Norene Iosia, says Friday night is a moment this year’s class is ready to embrace.
“This is the weekend that the seniors have been looking forward to,” said Iosia. “Since we first came into the program, seeing how senior nights have been going the past years, now its kind of bitter sweet very emotional for all of us."
This year’s class will also graduate being the last players ever to play under famed head coach Dave Shoji.
Senior outside hitter, Mckenna Ross believes the biggest lessons she’s learned from both Shoji and Ah Mow, is more work can always be done.
“I definitely learned a different meaning of hard work,” said Ross. “After playing with coach Dave and Rob, showed me a different meaning of hard work.”
Senior night at the Stan Sheriff Center is a night filled with Aloha, and with the chance to capture a regular season Big West title, Friday night could turn into an evening this year’s team will never forget.
“We need to win,” said Ah Mow. “Nobody in the country is going to do senior night, the way we are going to do it on Friday.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.