Honolulu muralist to appear on NBC’s ‘Making It’ with Amy Poehler

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hold on to your glue gun, because NBC’s crafting competition, “Making It,” is back starting Monday, Dec. 2.
Matt Kawika Ortiz from Honolulu is one of the ten talented “makers” competing to impress the expert judges in a variety of crafting challenges.
Ortiz is a muralist, surfer, skater, and the father of a 3-year-old boy.
As a native Hawaiian, Ortiz said he draws upon his culture to influence much of his artwork.
He and his wife Roxy are in business together creating art at their studio “Wooden Wave.”
They are known for their whimsical murals of sustainable tree houses, which can be visited across the nation.
Ortiz’s artwork has been featured in the Smithsonian and in various art venues worldwide.
In a news release NBC said, “Ortiz joins a diverse group of makers" that include woodworkers, balloon artists, calligraphists and costume makers.
“These ultimate DIY-ers bring skill and heart as they create with mediums from food to felt.”
“Making It” is executive produced and hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman and airs in Hawaii on KHNL-TV.
