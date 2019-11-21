The holidays are here! Honolulu Hale welcomes its Christmas tree

Honolulu Hale welcomed this year's Christmas tree on Wednesday. (Source: City and county of Honolulu)
By HNN Staff | November 20, 2019 at 4:50 PM HST - Updated November 20 at 5:48 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Hale holiday tree has arrived!

The giant tree was harvested in Hawaii Kai and carefully hoisted into place with the help of a large crane.

It’s the first sign of preparation for the city’s upcoming month-long holiday lights and decorations display.

Next up: The arrival of Shaka Santa, Tutu Mele and the gang.

Opening night festivities are on Dec. 7, complete with the tree lightning ceremony and electric light parade.

