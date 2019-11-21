The holidays are here! Honolulu Hale welcomes its Christmas tree

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Hale holiday tree has arrived!
The giant tree was harvested in Hawaii Kai and carefully hoisted into place with the help of a large crane.
It’s the first sign of preparation for the city’s upcoming month-long holiday lights and decorations display.
Next up: The arrival of Shaka Santa, Tutu Mele and the gang.
Opening night festivities are on Dec. 7, complete with the tree lightning ceremony and electric light parade.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.