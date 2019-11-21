Hawaii man identified as US service member killed in Afghanistan chopper crash

KEAAU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has been identified as one of two U.S. service members killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.
The Department of Defense said Thursday that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., of Keaau, and another soldier — identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle — were killed on Wednesday in Logar Province.
They were providing security for troops on the ground, officials said.
The Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter, but the U.S. military said that was untrue.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
According to the U.S. military, Fuchigami, 25, entered active duty in May 2017.
In October 2018, he was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot.
Fuchigami’s awards and decorations included the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and Army Aviator Badge.
Both soldiers deployed to Afghanistan in October 2019.
Fuchigami’s wife, McKenzie Norman Fuchigami, posted on her Facebook page, announcing her husband’s death. She described him as a “strong, courageous soldier and a loyal husband.”
“Eight months of marriage with him was the best months of my life,” she wrote. “He taught me so much about love and respect.”
She also said she would be posting a funeral date soon and urged loved ones to post photos of Fuchigami on his timeline.
