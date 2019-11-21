Finally, satellite city halls on Oahu start taking credit and debit cards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Cash or checks only” is a thing of the past at Oahu’s satellite city halls.
The city announced Wednesday that all nine satellite city halls are now accepting credit and debit cards. Driver licensing center had previously started accepting Visa, MasterCard and Discover as payment.
Credit and debit cards are also accepted as self-service kiosks at some Safeway stores on Oahu.
“We continue to look for ways to help improve and modernize the experience of our customers,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, in a news release.
Satellite city halls process a number of transactions, including vehicle registrations, bill payments and bus pass sales.
For more information, honolulu.gov/csd.
