Dangerously large surf rolling into north, west shores of Hawaiian islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dangerously large surf is rolling into north- and west-facing shores of the Hawaiian islands on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
A high surf warning has been issued for north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
Meanwhile, a high surf advisory has been issued for north and west shores of Molokai and for north shores of Maui. A high surf advisory has also been issued for west-facing shores of the Big Island.
The warning and advisories are in effect until 6 p.m.
Forecasters said surf will reach 30 feet in some areas.
Expect dangerous ocean conditions, including strong breaking waves and longshore and rip currents.
