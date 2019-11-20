Work furlough inmate wanted after failing to return to facility

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities are searching for Laumaka work furlough inmate Dallas Pearce.
The Department of Public Safety said Pearce failed to return to the work furlough center from a day pass. He was set to return by noon Tuesday.
Pearce is serving time for first-degree burglary. His next parole hearing is set for December. He’ll now face an escape charge when found.
The 33-year-old is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 189 pounds and has a brown hair and brown eyes. '
Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.
