Work furlough inmate wanted after failing to return to facility
Dallas Pearce failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough facility Tuesday. (Source: DPS)
By HNN Staff | November 19, 2019 at 5:44 PM HST - Updated November 19 at 5:44 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities are searching for Laumaka work furlough inmate Dallas Pearce.

The Department of Public Safety said Pearce failed to return to the work furlough center from a day pass. He was set to return by noon Tuesday.

Pearce is serving time for first-degree burglary. His next parole hearing is set for December. He’ll now face an escape charge when found.

The 33-year-old is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 189 pounds and has a brown hair and brown eyes. '

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.

