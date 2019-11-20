Stretch of Honoapiilani Hwy. in Lahaina reopened after crash

LAHAINA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stretch of Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina was closed for several hours early Wednesday following a crash.
The Maui Police Department sent out an alert just after midnight, saying that the road was closed in both directions between Kai Hele Ku Street and Puamana Park, near Launiupoko State Park.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to MPD officials, but they have not responded yet.
It’s not clear if there were any injuries.
The road reopened around 4:40 a.m.
This story will be updated.
