Reporting Social Security scams made easier with new online form

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Social Security Administration is tackling fraud with a new online form to report imposter scam calls.
Every day, many fall victim to scams and are cheated out of thousands of dollars — sometimes even their life savings.
The elderly are among the vulnerable targets for thieves.
“We are taking action to raise awareness and prevent scammers from harming Americans,” Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul said. “I am deeply troubled that our country has not been able to stop these crooks from deceiving some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”
Reporting social security fraud can be done by clicking here.
To protect yourself, the administration is offering these reminders. Social Security won’t:
- Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.
- Contact you to demand an immediate payment.
- Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
- Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card, or cash.
- Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.
- Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.
If a problem occurs with a person’s social security number, the administration will contact them via letter. Payment and personal information should never be given out over the phone.
“Awareness is our best hope to thwart the scammers,” said Inspector General Gail Ennis. “Tell your friends and family about them and report them to us when you receive them, but most importantly, just hang up and ignore the calls.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.