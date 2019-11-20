Police arrest man on kidnapping, assault charges after stabbing in Nuuanu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man on several charges in connection with a stabbing in Nuuanu on Tuesday afternoon.
Sources said the suspect stabbed a woman in the face and neck at the Salvation Army on Waokanaka Street around 1:45 p.m.
According to police records, the suspect, identified as Ike Folwer, also threatened the woman and restrained her against her will.
Emergency crews rushed the 25-year-old woman to the hospital. She was last listed in stable condition.
Fowler was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree assault, second-degree terroristic and a minor motor vehicle collision.
This story will be updated.
