Police arrest man on kidnapping, assault charges after stabbing in Nuuanu

Authorities rushed to the Salvation Army in Nuuanu after reports of a stabbing. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 20, 2019 at 5:47 AM HST - Updated November 20 at 5:47 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man on several charges in connection with a stabbing in Nuuanu on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said the suspect stabbed a woman in the face and neck at the Salvation Army on Waokanaka Street around 1:45 p.m.

According to police records, the suspect, identified as Ike Folwer, also threatened the woman and restrained her against her will.

Emergency crews rushed the 25-year-old woman to the hospital. She was last listed in stable condition.

Fowler was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree assault, second-degree terroristic and a minor motor vehicle collision.

This story will be updated.

