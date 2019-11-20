Weather service to change how flash flood alerts get sent to your phone

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When a flash flood warning is issued for your area, you probably get a blaring alert on your mobile phone.
Those so-called wireless emergency alerts are seen as potential life-savers. But nationally, they’ve also been the source of some frustration.
The concern: The warnings are sent too frequently and to lots of people who are unlikely to be affected.
In a bid to address those issues, the National Weather Service will debut its new “impact-based” flash flood warning format in Honolulu this month, changing the alerts sent to your phone.
The new system, set to launch next month, is aimed at recognizing that not all flash flood warnings are the same ― and that only more severe flooding should warrant an alert on your phone.
So going forward, most flash flood warnings won’t trigger a mobile phone alert.
Instead, alerts will only be sent in the case of “considerable” or “catastrophic" flash flooding.
A “considerable” flash flood warning will be used rarely, and only when there are indications flash flooding is capable of unusual severity or urgent action is needed to protect lives and property.
A “catastrophic” flash flood warning will be used “exceedingly rarely,” and only when a flash flood threat is a threat to life and catastrophic damage is occurring or is imminent.
FEMA helped contribute to the new format, noting resident complaints over wireless emergency alerts for flash flooding with perceived little impact.
The National Weather Service issues more than 4,000 flash flood warning each year.
Meanwhile, the service is also seeking to including more information in its flooding warning, with a source for the information and a brief description of the potential impact.
The weather service said third-party vendors, such as weather apps, will be able to identify and extract the “emergency” language in the flash flood warnings and send that information to the public.
