Officer accused of forcing man to lick urinal set to change his plea

Officer accused of forcing man to lick urinal set to change his plea
Officer John Rabago, in the blue shirt, is set to change his plea. (Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | November 19, 2019 at 10:16 PM HST - Updated November 19 at 10:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Another Honolulu Police Officer accused of forcing a homeless man to lick a public urinal is expected to confess to the civil rights violation.

Officer John Rabago has a change of plea hearing set for Dec. 16.

His lawyer reportedly said he wants to take responsibility for his actions.

Former Officer Reginald Ramones already pleaded guilty for not reporting the incident nearly 2 years ago.

Rabago’s been on restricted duty since charges were filed in April.

[ Read a previous report: FBI investigates 4 HPD officers accused of forcing man to lick urinal ]

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.