‘It was wild’: Thunderstorms battered one Oahu community particularly hard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thunderstorms on Oahu ripped through one neighborhood near Pearl Harbor overnight, leaving behind a big mess.
Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Gary Yoshinaga captured video of the violent storm as it lashed his West Loch neighborhood.
“It was pretty wild,” said Yoshinaga. “I noticed the top of the tree was spinning. Then five branches snapped.”
Neighbors say the worst of the storm only lasted about a minute. But the sound it made is something they’ll never forget.
Kobe Ebalaroza said he thought for sure his bedroom window was going to break.
“It was very loud. Leaves were smacking against my window,” said Ebalaroza. “I saw a huge tree just fall down.”
The damage spanned several blocks.
There was one house in need of repairs, more than a dozen toppled trees and several cars crushed.
“They had to cut the tree off my dad’s car because it was pinned in the back,” said Ebalaroza.
One street over, Stephanie Ishii’s Honda was destroyed.
“I’m lucky. It’s just a car. It’s replaceable," she said. “Nobody got hurt. But it’s still a shock.”
She says she had just finished paying it off.
“They’re going to give me $2,000 for it,” said Ishii. “And it’s not like I can go out and buy a car like that for $2,000. I paid $7,000 for it.”
County crews spent much of the day clearing blocked roads and sidewalks.
Appreciative of the help, neighbors say they’re just thankful the storm wasn’t worse.
“I was expecting rain. Not wind. Not knocking trees down. But like I said, we’re fortunate,” said Ishii.
Despite all the damage, there were no reports of anyone getting hurt.
