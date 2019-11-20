HPD launches murder investigation after deadly stabbing in Wahiawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department has launched a murder investigation after a deadly stabbing in Wahiawa on Tuesday night.
According to police records, it happened at 6 p.m. on Ohai Place.
Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kai Wylan Sedeno Dela Cruz.
Dela Cruz is accused of stabbing a 45-year-old man with a sharp object and fleeing the scene.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The suspect returned to the scene and was arrested.
He remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.